Crymachina Released New Introduction Trailer This Week NIS America has a new trailer out for Crymachina, giving players a proper introduction to the game before it comes out.

NIS America has released a new trailer for the company's upcoming game Crymachina, as they give you a proper introduction to the game. The company revealed the game last month, but they really didn't do a grand job of promoting the story behind it. They basically did a lot of flash and flare without a lot of substance. This trailer corrects that a little as they give you a glimmer of what's going on in the game. Enjoy the trailer down below as we will see it sometime this fall for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

"2000 years after the extinction of the human race, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within. Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking science-fiction visuals bring the world of Crymachina to life."

#CLASSY – Destroy larger than life foes with flashy, action-packed RPG combat that flows seamlessly between exploration.

– Destroy larger than life foes with flashy, action-packed RPG combat that flows seamlessly between exploration. #STYLISH – Eye-catching visuals are supported with alluring sci-fi artwork from @Rolua_N and @Yoshi6054, bringing the bleak, dark world of Crymachina to life!

– Eye-catching visuals are supported with alluring sci-fi artwork from @Rolua_N and @Yoshi6054, bringing the bleak, dark world of Crymachina to life! #STRONG – This emotional story dives deep into the qualities of humans and pushes players to question their perception of humanity.