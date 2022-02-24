Cult Of The Lamb Is Headed To Consoles This Year

Devolver Digital revealed this week that they'll be bringing the game Cult Of The Lamb over to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Developed by Massive Monster, the game was originally announced to be coming out on PC sometime this year, and now we can expect it on both current and previous-gen consoles as well. The game itself looks pretty awesome as you play a lamb who was saved by an evil source of power, and now you spend your days running a cult with ritual sacrifices trying to both grow your followers and obtain more power. You know, like anyone else who was spared by a dark entity would do. It will be up to you to continue your journey and grow in strength and numbers to ultimately rule the world above with powers from… who knows where. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for a proper release date.

Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult's dominance. Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of five mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.