Cult Of The Lamb Teases Major Update On The Way

Massive Monster, the developer behind Cult Of The Lamb, has teased a brand new massive update that will be coming to the game soon. Published by Devolver Digital, the game has been doing awesome since it was released a few months ago, but beyond some minor updates and an event, there haven't been any major changes to the content so far. That's going to change next year as the devs took to social media to promote something that big is coming.

The devs posted the video you see below yesterday, showing off some new stuff on the way to the game. The big item to talk about is Heavy Attacks, which look to be a game-changer in many aspects of combat as it will help make quicker work of your enemies. The post is part of a thread in which they show off how Heavy Attack works, as you will target an area and swing for the fences with your sword, bringing devastation to anyone who approaches that targeted area. Each weapon has its own attack, as the Dagger will rain knives from above while the axe can be thrown and will return to you. The update will also focus on a few other areas such as depth, difficulty, quality-of-life improvements, and accessibility. It won't be an immediate release, there's other patches on the way, but you now have something to look forward to!

HEAVY ATTACKS – The first reveal of Cult of the Lamb's Free Major Content Update coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ku810Qp24r — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) December 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult."