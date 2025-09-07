Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Cultic, Jasozz Games

Cultic Announces Chapter Two DLC Coming In Two Weeks

Cultic has revealed details about the next big DLC coming to the game, as Chapter Two will arrive on Steam later this month

Article Summary Cultic Chapter Two DLC launches on Steam in two weeks with a brand new campaign and expanded story.

Enjoy new weapons, enemies, refined combat mechanics, and more secrets to discover throughout Chapter Two.

Three new Survival Maps and major gameplay improvements bring fresh action and challenging arenas.

Big 2.0 patch delivers optimizations, new features, and visual upgrades for both Chapter One and Two.

Developer Jasozz Games, with co-publishers 3D Realms and Saber Interactive, has confirmed the next major DLC for Cultic will, in fact, be Chapter Two. The DLC basically serves as a full expansion, but with the caveat that you have to pay for it, but they haven't put a price on it yet. The DLC will include a new campaign, more detailed maps, new weapons, new enemies, and more secrets. We have the finer details here as the content will be released on September 18, 2025..

Cultic – Chapter Two

Chapter Two continues and concludes the story from Chapter One, and players can expect more of Cultic's intense, gritty, open-ended combat, enhanced with new mechanics and refinements. Cultic's signature weapon arsenal returns, with the inclusion of Interlude's Revolver and SASG which players can freely alternate with the lever-action and sawed-off. The revamped Dodge system, along with the new Tackle mechanic, will allow players to get up close and play aggressively, quickly zipping out of harm's way or using that burst of speed to slam into enemies, stunning them, and interrupting their attacks to give some breathing room to reload and strike back.

Players will also be able to utilize new "temporary weapons" such as the mounted machinegun and bazooka to dish out massive damage, adding to the roster of ways the player can weaponize the environment against their foes. Tower Shields have also received a significant overhaul, allowing them to be carried around the map much more easily, planted in the ground for temporary cover, used to run-and-gun with one-handed weapons, or launched into an enemy's face with a well-timed kick or tackle. To give players even more ways to enjoy these combat enhancements, Chapter Two will include three new Survival Maps as well, featuring some of the best arenas from the new chapter to test your skills and fight against waves of enemies, including the new additions to the cult's roster!

On top of these gameplay improvements, Cultic has received a significant amount of optimizations, which not only allows for even larger, more densely populated maps with more detailed lighting, but improved performance for existing maps as well. These adjustments will all be retroactive to Chapter One, as Cultic will receive a large "2.0" patch alongside the launch of Chapter Two, allowing all Cultic players to enjoy these optimizations and gameplay updates even if they haven't picked up the DLC yet. Chapter One has also received a full polishing pass, fixing up some outstanding bugs and issues, as well as overhauling some of the visuals and decor on the maps.

