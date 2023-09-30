Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: cuphead, studio mdhr

Cuphead Sends Out An All-New Xbox Anniversary Update

Studio MDHR are celebrating the sixth anniversary of Cuphead's launch on the Xbox with a special update that's free to download now.

Studio MDHR is celebrating the anniversary of Cuphead being added to Xbox consoles with a brand-new anniversary update, available now. The team are celebrating the game's sixth year since launch, as this update is what they refer to as a "love letter" to the fans and community. Most of it is a behind-the-scenes addition to the game that you can access in a Bonus Menu, showing off all kinds of content from the game's development period. The team went into details about what you can see from this update on Xbox Wire, as we have a few snippets of info from that post below.

"This content will include over 100 hi-res photos extracted from the MDHR archives, showing off never-before-seen concepts and unused art pieces, and the entire Cuphead soundtrack – 86 tracks that will be playable for the first time in one place! And while you navigate through the stylized menus that tap into that iconic, 1930s animated style that Cuphead nails so well, a new, never-before-heard MIDI demo track from Kris Maddigan will be playing in the background."

"Settling on the contents of what would go into the Xbox Anniversary Update was no small feat. As the team shared with Xbox Wire, one of the great byproducts of a game like Cuphead, where so much of what you see was done with physical materials, is the fact that they end up with tons of material in the vault. The idea of releasing these bonus features as the Xbox Anniversary Update was really a situation of the timing working out perfectly. There's a lot of special, never-before-seen content in store for players. For this update, they made the decision to give Xbox players a first-ever peek at some of the earliest "MS Paint-style" art they created as they would go through the early design concepts for certain attacks and character moments."

