Cursed To Golf Will Also Be Coming Out On Xbox Consoles

Thunderful Publishing and Chuhai Labs announced today that they will be bringing Cursed To Golf over to Xbox consoles. Originally slated for PC and Nintendo Switch, the game made an appearance during Xbox's ID@Xbox Showcase today, in which they showed off the game on the XSX. The release date still has not been confirmed beyond the idea it will be released sometime in 2022.

Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you're about to take the winning shot of an international tournament! Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival.

Cursed To Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don't just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It's all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!

Being cursed to play golf forever in the eternity of Golf Purgatory has its benefits, too! Use Birdie-Eye to catch a view of the whole course and see what trials lie ahead. Par count running low? Luckily, gold and silver Shot Idols are peppered throughout the holes, smashing through them with a cinematic flourish will replenish your shots. Ace Cards will turn the odds back in your favour, channeling your otherworldly powers to manipulate the game in incredible ways. Scattershot, U-Turn, Rocketball, Mulligans are just some of 20+ cards you have up your sleeve to turn the tide back in your favour!