Cursed To Golf Will Be Releases This Summer On PC & Consoles

Thunderful Publishing announced this morning that their upcoming golf-like title Cursed To Golf will come to PC and consoles this Summer. This game was one of the absolute smash hit darlings to come out of PAX West 2021 as we thoroughly enjoyed our time with the demo. In it, you play a recently deceased golfer who must make their way through what can only be described as the most difficult golf course ever created in the afterworld. To celebrate the announcement, you can try out a free limited-time demo for the game is available on Steam (at the link above), which you can download from now until March 27th at 12pm PT. We also have the latest trailer showing off more of the game as we now patiently wait for a proper date.

In Cursed To Golf, you take on the role of the Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a lightning strike stops you dead in your tracks. To ascend back to the land of the living, you'll need to play through 18 dungeon-like holes. These hellish holes feature teleporters, TNT, high-powered fans and other challenges that will put your skills to the ultimate test in a 'Golf-Like' loop that will see you golf, die and golf again. That's not to mention the bosses that you will have to defeat if you want to remove your curse and escape your fate. You can get a helping hand on your quest in the form of Ace Cards. These cards give you access to world-bending trick shots, allowing you to stop time, readjust shots in mid-air, freeze otherwise hazardous bodies of water and more. These cards are not only a hell of a lot of fun to use, but will be vital if you are to beat all 18 holes within the PAR counter and avoid your curse returning you to the start and forcing you to golf your way back again.