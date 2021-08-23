Curve Digital Will Launch Embr In Late September

Curve Digital confirmed this morning that they will be releasing their firefighting game Embr in late September for PC and consoles. Join up with an unlikely group of firefighters as you attempt to put out blazes and save as many people and buildings as possible. Using an array of gadgets to help you in what will ultimately be a weird test of endurance and creativity. The game will come out on September 23rd, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer below.

Team up with friends to become the most über firefighters money can buy. Rush into burning buildings filled with dangerous hazards, valuables, and top-of-the-line security systems. Fight fires, save lives, salvage goods, and make life-changing money. Buy high tech tools with advanced upgrades, and fresh outfits that unlock new ways to play. There's plenty of fire to go around! Play by yourself or join a response crew of up to 4 players online, with dynamic difficulty that adapts to the size of your team.

Play through 25 unique levels across 3 districts filled with traps, hazards, and escalating danger. There's more than one way to be a hero. Break down doors, smash windows, fix electrical circuits, clear gas leaks, evade security systems, and do whatever you can to get the job done and get paid. Earn five star ratings to attract the attention of wealthy customers. And if you're short on cash, try snatching a few valuables while the clients aren't looking. Create the ultimate private firefighting experience with a range of tools, upgrades, vehicles, and outfits.

Leap off tall buildings with the greatest of ease with the fall-damage reducing Dummy Helmet, defy gravity with the patented Double Jump Baseball Cap, slip on a pair of insulated gloves to survive a brush with those pesky electrical hazards, or try any one of the 17 equipment options available. Embr will keep you coming back for more with new mission types, daily and weekly challenges, and plenty of achievements to hunt.