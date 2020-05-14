Cyan Worlds Announces RealMyst: Masterpiece Edition For Switch

Cyan Worlds revealed today that they will be bringing RealMyst: Masterpiece over to the Nintendo Switch next week. The company let fans know that they can pre-order it starting on May 14th, while the game itself will be released on May 21st in North America and Europe. During the pre-order time, the game will be available for the special introductory price of $15.99 through May 28th. After that, the price will go up to $19.99. While Europe is not getting a pre-order period, the special introductory price will run for them through June 4th. You can read more about the game below and check out screenshots of what is essentially a remastered version of the old game with a number of new additions and ways to play it.

It's been 25 years since Myst became your world. This newly refreshed and rebuilt version is all the things you loved about Myst, but now you are free to investigate this strange world in your own way. You can explore anywhere. Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island and seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age. Whether you're visiting Myst Island for the first time, or you've been exploring the island for years – there's never been a better reason to let the surrealistic Ages of realMyst: Masterpiece Edition become your world. The models and textures have been reconstructed to provide an amazing graphical experience. The environments have been enhanced to provide dynamic water, weather, lighting, foliage, focus, and more. The interface has been redesigned to provide an enjoyable way to explore for both novices and gamers. RealMyst: Masterpiece Edition – this is not your father's Myst!