Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hit With Hard Discounts On PC & Console

CD Projekt Red may have only released Cyberpunk 2077 just over a month ago, but the game is already on sale now for a deep discount. It goes without saying that the game and the developer has had a lot of issues over the past several months, which has left their fanbase disappointed and them with a game that needs a lot of work to even make it playable on some consoles. But that doesn't meant he company is going to give up on trying to sell the thing to make a buck on it before they can patch it.

The keen eyes of Wario64 on Twitter caught notice that the company has decided to discount the game heavily for people who have yet to purchase it. The Amazon price for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been slashed in half, while the PC version for GOG is sitting at $40.

Cyberpunk 2077 is $29.99 on Amazon

PC ($39.99, GOG code in a case) https://t.co/U5FZ7Xrx6c Best Buy DOTD (includes steelbook case) https://t.co/gGZ7AaLvxY pic.twitter.com/ZPSBJbLm2Q — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 18, 2021

It should be noted that they are clearly slashing the prices on the previous generation models as well as for PC players who might not have the highest quality of graphics cards or RAM or other items that would make the game easier to play. The big question we have at the moment is… Who is going to buy it at the moment? Ther are reports all over the place, along with an explanation from the company itself, talking about how Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't work at the moment. Why would anyone pay for a game that you literally have to wait a couple months to play because it needs several patches to perform the way it's supposed to? That said, we can't really blame the company for trying to get the game sold no matter what to at least make some profit off it.