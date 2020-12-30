Cyberpunk 2077 Launches An Official DLC Website

The game still has a ton of issues to work out, but that's not stopping CD Projekt Red from launching a DLC site for Cyberpunk 2077. We won't waste your time pointing you to the countless articles about how the game is broken and people are still having problems and how the refund policy is screwed up and all the other bad news that comes with the game these days. You've already heard it a hundred times over. But the weirdest thing to happen this week, so far, is that the company has decided to launch a brand new website at the link above, which is now currently teasing that there will be free DLC coming to the game sometime in Early 2021. What kind of DLC it will be is a mystery, but it's being promoted starting today.

While the prospect fo getting something free for the game is pretty enticing, especially with everything there is to do in the game and all the possibilities of what could be added to a title like this, it's gotta be frustrating if you're a player with a current version of the game who is unable to simply move around or walk into buildings without the game going haywire or crashing. We're not at all surprised that CD Projekt Red launched the site either as we're sure it's part of a greater plan down the road and they're probably following some schedule or timetable for extra content. That being said… is NOW the best time in the world to be promoting new content for Cyberpunk 2077 when you can't even get what's already on the market working properly? I think we all know the answer to that.