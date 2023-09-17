Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, idris elba

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Releases New Idris Elba Video

CD Projekt Red released a few new videos this week for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, showing off more of the game ahead of release.

CD Projekt Red took time this week to release a couple of new videos for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, as Idris Elba makes an appearance. The company released a new Night City Wire, which essentially serves as their developer diary for the game, as Elba talks about his participation in the game. This is a treat unto itself as he gives us about as in-depth an analysis of his participation in the game and the work that went into bringing him to the futuristic title. Including going over his character, secret agent Solomon Reed, in both an interview and a frame-by-frame analysis of the trailer. We have the videos released below for you to enjoy, as the new expansion is set to be launched on September 26, 2023.

"This special episode of Night City Wire — the show centered around discussion, news, and announcements regarding Cyberpunk 2077 — heavily featured the star of Phantom Liberty, Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Luther, The Suicide Squad, The Wire). The world premiere of a brand-new trailer starring Elba — set seven years before the events of Phantom Liberty — started the show and was followed by additional behind-the-scenes footage of the well-known actor."

"Later in the episode, more details were revealed about new elements and changes to gameplay. Game Director Gabe Amatangelo talked about the revamped perk and skill trees and the completely new Relic skill tree that's coming exclusively with the Phantom Liberty expansion. Also presented were three short videos featuring CD Projekt Red gameplay designers sharing their favorite character builds. As a bonus, the studio also released the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner — a free tool where players can create and plan their own builds in their browsers; everyone wanting to explore the changes made to the perk system, including the Relic skill tree from Phantom Liberty, can do so here."

