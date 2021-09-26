Daedalic Entertainment Reveals New Tower Defense Game "Jars"

Daedalic Entertainment and Mousetrap Games announced this week that they have a new tower defense title on the way simply called Jars. This particular game will be part strategy and part puzzler with several different tower defense elements added throughout the game. In order to reach your goal, you will have to break the jars littering the cellar to release what's inside them as part of your defense and attack strategies. There's always something new and different inside each one, forcing you to think on your feet after seeing each reveal, forcing you to adapt to the ever-changing levels. If you'd like to give the game a shot, the team will be releasing a free demo on Steam for it from October 1st-7th as part of the Fall version of Steam Next Fest. You can check out a trailer showing it off below along with some additional info.

Join Victor's bizarre adventure in the family basement. Discover enormous minions and dangerous nasties hidden in the shadows of the cellar. What shady secrets are buried under the house? Why are some pages in this mysterious book missing? And why the heck is there a Dracula in the basement?! The fate of the world rests on Victor's skinny shoulders! Will you save the world or get grounded by mother? The grim yet endearing, hand drawn art style gives Jars a distinct look and is inspired by the animated movies of Tim Burton and Studio Laika. To defend each level's Sarcophagus, the players must deploy minions and items like mosquitos, acorns and hedgehogs to destroy every jar and defeat the nasties crawling through the cellar. Finding the perfect strategy by choosing the right minions at the right time, and combining them with items and other upgrades, is essential to ensuring Victor's victory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: JARS – Coming October 20th to PC and Switch! (https://youtu.be/aQ3Lhej3qPU)