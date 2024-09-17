Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart

Daggerheart Goes Up For Pre-Order As Final Version Nears Completion

Darrington Press has confirmed Daggerheart is nearly complete, as the game has gone up for pre-order today with two options

Darrington Press, the publishing arm of Critical Role, has confirmed that pre-orders have begun for the official launch of Daggerheart. The game has gone through several testing phases over the past few years, including some liveplay sessions from the cast on their own channel as they have worked to iron out all the wrinkles and prepare a final version of the game for release. Now, the time has come as they are offering up fans a $60 Core Set, including the Rulebook and Cards, or you can go extravagant with the Limited Edition. That version will run you $150, but it comes with both hose items, a wraparound cover, a GM screen, alternate artwork, a rip pad of character sheets, nin dice for the game, and crystal tokens.

Daggerheart

Daggerheart represents the next evolution in tabletop roleplaying, offering a fresh take on narrative-driven gameplay with streamlined mechanics designed for both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

Hope and Fear mechanics: At the heart of Daggerheart is the Duality Dice system, which uses two twelve-sided dice (d12s)—one representing Hope and the other Fear. Players roll these dice to determine the outcome of actions, with Hope and Fear representing the ebb and flow of the story.

Tools to build worlds steeped in magic, history, and intrigue: Embark on journeys in campaigns filled with mythic landscapes, dangerous foes, and untold wonders. Daggerheart enables players to collaborate with the GM to shape and explore a world brimming with magic, ancient secrets, and ever-present dangers​.

Asymmetrical gameplay: The game offers a unique experience for both players and GMs. Players use the Duality Dice for action rolls, while the GM employs d20 rolls for adversary actions. This asymmetry keeps gameplay fresh and unpredictable!

Cards bring player abilities to your fingertips: Rather than flipping through a book to look up what that spell does again, each player has their character abilities and details right in front of them on beautiful art-filled cards!

