Dakar Desert Rally Will be Released In Early October

Saber Interactive has finally slapped a release date on Dakar Desert Rally, as the racing title will be out on PC and consoles in early October. The game has been put up for pre-order as you can snag the normal version for $40, or you can get the Deluxe Edition for $60. The latter includes the full base game plus the Season Pass, which comes with the DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and the Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 as Day One vehicle unlocks. You'll also get access to five upcoming DLC packs they have planned that will add a new map, new vehicles, and two new rally events. If you pre-order either version, you'll get the exclusive Audi RS Q e-tron, which was the first electric vehicle to win a desert rally. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will come out on October 4th.

Developed by Saber Porto, Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation's largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world's top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. Take on unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete online in fierce four-player multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline. The Authentic Dakar Rally Experience: Discover more than 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020, 2021, and 2022 Dakar Rally with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots.

Immense Open World Action: Compete at high speeds across vast and extreme open world environments in both multiplayer and single-player modes.

Dynamic Seasons & Weather: Dakar Desert Rally features all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you'll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win.

Single-Player & Online Multiplayer: Evolve your rally raid career in single-player or compete in online multiplayer events with up to three of your friends.