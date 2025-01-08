Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Dangbei

Dangbei Shows Off Next-Gen Home & Portable Projectors at CES 2025

Dangbei has revealed multiple new projectors at CES 2025, as they showed off both next-gen home editions and portible versions

Article Summary Dangbei unveils next-gen projectors at CES 2025: the 4K MP1 Max and ultra-portable Freedo.

MP1 Max boasts LED & tri-laser tech, 3100 ISO lumens, and Wi-Fi 6 for stunning home cinema visuals.

Freedo offers portability with a built-in battery, 1080p resolution, and 360° sound for on-the-go viewing.

Both projectors feature InstanPro AI Image Setup for seamless autofocus and keystone correction.

Smarthome entertainment maker Dangbei brought a couple of items to Las Vegas this week as they showed off some new projectors at CES 2025. The two big items on display this week are the Dangbei MP1 Max, which is a 4K home theater projector with an LED and tri-color laser light source, and the Dangbei Freedo, which is an ultra-portable projector that has been engineered for versatility. We have more info on both below, as you can check them out at the event.

Dangbei MP1 Max

The Dangbei MP1 Max ushers in a new era of home cinema excellence. The industry-leading LED and tri-laser hybrid light source delivers ultra-high brightness and lifelike colors while minimizing speckle and color fringing—issues commonly seen in traditional RGB laser projectors. This makes the MP1 Max a blend of exceptional visual quality and enhanced viewing comfort.

With 3100 ISO lumens, the MP1 Max sets a new benchmark for Dangbei projectors, offering high brightness that ensures clear visibility even in daylight—no curtains required. Powered by new-gen Qualas laser technology, the overall image clarity is further enhanced at the source. Its color gamut is also expanded compared to its predecessor, covering 110% of BT.2020, and it features a picture mode with calibrated settings for D65 color temperature and ∆E<1 color accuracy. The hybrid light source's continuous spectrum filters harmful blue light wavelengths, reducing eye strain and ensuring long, comfortable viewing sessions. The dual 12W speakers, 750ml sound chamber, and deep bass down to 45Hz deliver powerful audio that matches the stunning visuals.

For the first time, Dangbei introduces an integrated gimbal stand with both 135° vertical tilt and 360° horizontal rotation, allowing effortless projection onto walls, floors, or ceilings—no more stacking books or struggling with angles. Adding to the convenience, the MP1 Max comes equipped with the upgraded InstanPro AI Image Setup 2.0. This smarter, faster, and more stable system features enhanced anti-interference capabilities for autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and more, ensuring seamless setup every time. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports (one eARC), USB 3.0, an audio output, Wi-Fi 6, and BT 5.2, providing broad compatibility with gaming consoles, speakers, and other streaming devices.

Dangbei Freedo

Earlier at IFA 2024, Dangbei unveiled its first ultra-portable Google TV projector, the Dangbei Freedo, designed for ultimate viewing freedom. With a built-in battery, the Freedo offers a versatile solution for both indoor and outdoor entertainment, whether wired or wireless. Unlike the MP1 Max, which is tailored for home theater enthusiasts, the Freedo emphasizes portability and flexibility. The Freedo features a built-in battery offering up to 2.5 hours of playback and supports type-C fast charging via power banks, making it ideal for on-the-go movie nights.

For even more flexibility, Dangbei has integrated an adjustable stand with a 165° tilt range, allowing seamless projection from walls to ceilings. Accompanying this innovative design, the exclusive InstanPro AI Image Setup intelligently adapts to these dynamic projection scenarios with seamless autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and other image optimizations. Despite its robust functionality, the Freedo remains lightweight—less than a standard laptop—and includes a carry case for added convenience. Though compact, the Freedo delivers immersive viewing. It offers 450 ISO lumens brightness, 1080p resolution, >90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 360° surround sound, ensuring a good audiovisual experience wherever viewers go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!