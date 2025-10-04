Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Atlas: Infernum, Night Council Studio, Selecta Play

Dark Atlas: Infernum Confirms Release Date During Horror Game Awards

Earlier this week during the 2025 Horror Game Awards, Dark Atlas: Infernum confirmed its release date along with a Steam Next Fest demo

Article Summary Dark Atlas: Infernum confirms its November 2025 release date during the Horror Game Awards.

A free demo for Dark Atlas: Infernum will be available during Steam Next Fest for horror fans to try.

Experience a dark narrative-driven, first-person survival horror steeped in psychological terror and puzzles.

Set in the Saga Radiata universe, enjoy voice work from notable Spanish talent and a haunting soundtrack.

Indie game developer Night Council Studio and publisher Selecta Play revealed the launch date for Dark Atlas: Infernum during the 2025 Horror Game Awards earlier this week. The team dropped a new trailer during the presentation, showing off what the current build looks like, and affirming that the game will be released on November 14, 2025, for Steam and PS5. What's more, they revealed that the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest for those who wish to play it.

Dark Atlas: Infernum

Out there, the world is falling apart. Massive electrical storms have begun to sweep across the Earth. After each passing, little by little, the streets are filled with ghosts. Scientists and sorcerers of our time have decided to call them "Imprints." They look like our dead but don't react to any stimuli. They are entities contemplating the night of the cities. And the nations are burning. Your destiny, however, is to escape from a nightmare in which the 'Word' is perpetually harassing you through your memories, the ruins of civilization, the nether abysses of your soul, and hell itself.

It is time to face the questions and the consequences of your actions. You must fight against the captivity you have been subjected to for telling the truth. Because endless threads hang from your knowledge. You can't waste any more time. You must react and find the exit because you are in a labyrinth of crossroads. Outside, the skies crumble. Great forces are consolidating to seize power in the spectral world. They want to use them as instruments of desolation. They want you to tell them how to forge the holy book: the Corona Radiata.

Single-player, first-person survival horror with a dark, disturbing narrative.

Gameplay is steeped in psychological horror, stealth, and puzzles.

Strong narrative content: an original story from the Saga Radiata, the literary universe created by Álvaro Aparicio that includes books, podcasts, and other narrative formats, and in which the meta-anthology of horror Dark Atlas is integrated.

The cast of voices in Spanish is led by Alberto "Láudano" Martínez , the voice of the popular Spanish podcast Noviembre Nocturno.

, the voice of the popular Spanish podcast Noviembre Nocturno. A haunting original soundtrack was composed to accompany the dark narrative.

Includes original collectables and Steam Achievements, so you'll want to explore every corner… if you dare.

