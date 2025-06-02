Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Atlas: Infernum, Night Council Studio, Selecta Play

Dark Atlas: Infernum Releases Brand-New Horror Trailer

Get a better look at the new horror game Dark Atlas: Infernum, as the game still has no release window set for PC and consoles

Article Summary Dark Atlas: Infernum drops a brand new horror trailer, providing a fresh look at its ominous world.

Step into a nightmarish first-person survival horror game filled with psychological twists and puzzles.

Set in the Saga Radiata literary universe, the game features an original, dark narrative experience.

A free demo is available now on Steam; full release for PC and consoles targeted for 2025.

Indie game developer Night Council Studio and publisher Selecta Play dropped a new trailer for Dark Atlas: Infernum this morning, revealing more about the new horror title. We haven't heard or seen much from the game since it was first announced in December, so this trailer serves as a visual update, revealing more of the setting and some background info on the story. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still earmarked for a 2025 release, with a free demo available now on Steam.

Dark Atlas: Infernum

Out there, the world is falling apart. Massive electrical storms have begun to sweep across the Earth. After each passing, little by little, the streets are filled with ghosts. Scientists and sorcerers of our time have decided to call them "Imprints." They look like our dead but don't react to any stimuli. They are entities contemplating the night of the cities. And the nations are burning. Your destiny, however, is to escape from a nightmare in which the 'Word' is perpetually harassing you through your memories, the ruins of civilization, the nether abysses of your soul, and hell itself.

It is time to face the questions and the consequences of your actions. You must fight against the captivity you have been subjected to for telling the truth. Because endless threads hang from your knowledge. You can't waste any more time. You must react and find the exit because you are in a labyrinth of crossroads. Outside, the skies crumble. Great forces are consolidating to seize power in the spectral world. They want to use them as instruments of desolation. They want you to tell them how to forge the holy book: the Corona Radiata.

Single-player, first-person survival horror with a dark, disturbing narrative.

Gameplay is steeped in psychological horror, stealth, and puzzles.

Strong narrative content: an original story from the Saga Radiata, the literary universe created by Álvaro Aparicio that includes books, podcasts, and other narrative formats, and in which the meta-anthology of horror Dark Atlas is integrated.

The cast of voices in Spanish is led by Alberto "Láudano" Martínez , the voice of the popular Spanish podcast Noviembre Nocturno.

, the voice of the popular Spanish podcast Noviembre Nocturno. A haunting original soundtrack was composed to accompany the dark narrative.

Includes original collectables and Steam Achievements, so you'll want to explore every corner… if you dare.

