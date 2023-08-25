Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Envoy, event horizon

Dark Envoy Receives An Official Release Date & New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming RPG game Dark Envoy, as the game has now been confirmed for release this October.

Indie game developer and publisher Event Horizon has confirmed the release date for their new game Dark Envoy, presented with a brand new trailer. We now know the game will be released for PC via Steam on October 24th, bringing a combat-infused RPG title you can play solo or with a friend in co-op. The news brings with it a new trailer showing off more aspects, which we have for you down at the bottom.

"Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations and blends it with diverse tactical options for approaching your battles. The full story is to be enjoyed in single-player and online co-op mode. Grab a friend and travel the world, seeking whatever dungeons, challenges, and riches may come your way. The main component of Dark Envoy is a story campaign that can be completed alone or in online co-op mode with another player. Take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment. Adept, Warrior, Engineer, or Ranger? Choose your class and customize your party with over a dozen available specializations. Develop skills, discover perks, grow your stats, prepare load-outs, and master synergies. Make your combat choices and accept the outcome of the battle. Unfortunately, in wartime, nothing is black or white. Every path is a path forward. Learn before you choose between magic or technology…"

Control the battlefield, and choose the speed you want to play at.

Watch your steps and plan your moves carefully to outsmart your enemies.

Use the terrain to your advantage: separate close combat enemies from their support by erecting stone walls, and aim to control sources of health and mana on the battleground.

Use cover to protect your ranged characters.

Slow or pause combat, giving yourself the time to plan and react.

Get even more freedom thanks to a fun system of hand-drawn spells.

