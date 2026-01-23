Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baryonyx Games, Stratos Gaming, The Fortress

Dark Fantasy Dungeon Crawler The Fortress Has Launched

The brand-new dark fantasy dungeon crawler The Fortress has been launched today, as you can take on this modernized throwback title

Escape a procedurally generated fortress as a prisoner, choosing from nine unique classes and abilities.

Turn-based combat blends dice rolls, strategy, and risk with hundreds of items, relics, and gear to find.

Form alliances or face betrayal from eerie characters as you fight to survive and break free from the Fortress.

Indie game developer and publisher Baryonyx Games, along with Stratos Gaming, have launched their latest game, The Fortress. This is a throwback title in many ways as they have made a dark fantasy dungeon crawler with an interface and art style that will take you back to classic PC titles, with a bit of strategy and turn-based mechanics thrown into the combat. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game is available now on PC.

The Fortress

You're held prisoner by the hideous Lich, who captured you during his expansion wars and locked you up for eternity in his fortress with the other outcasts. With no name, no past, and left to rot in a place of death and damnation, you have one goal: survive… and escape. Advance through different rooms in this horrific citadel, face the enemies that block your way and keep on your path toward an illusory salvation. Every choice counts: in combat, in the alliances you make, in the upgrades you will accept. The path is long and unforgiving. Each step could lead you closer to freedom… or drag you toward an even darker fate. But in the fortress death is never the end: when a prisoner falls, another one takes their place, in endless cycles of suffering and hope. Will you endure long enough to see the light of day again?

Each game is different from the previous one. Choose from nine available classes and customize your prisoner with unique abilities, upgrades, and gear. Advance one room at a time through a procedurally generated path, designed to be always unpredictable and full of surprises. Confront the Lich's dark army with a combat system based on dice rolls, which blends strategy and risk at every choice. Pick up hundreds of items, relics, and gear items to adapt your playstyle and increase your chances of survival. During your escape, experience a dark and gothic story, populated by enigmatic characters who are ready to offer a helping hand… or betray you.

The fortress is full of monsters, but also full of unexpected opportunities. Throughout your journey, you will encounter unlikely and unreliable allies: vampire merchants, disgraced abbots, and other eerie characters, each with their own secrets and hidden agendas. Their help could prove to be vital… but at what cost? It is up to you to choose whom to trust, which alliances to forge, and when to walk away. Each choice could push you closer to salvation or sentence you to an untimely demise. And if you fall on the battlefield, another prisoner will be ready to take up your legacy and attempt to escape again.

