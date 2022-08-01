Arc System Works Reveals More Plans For EVO 2022

Arc System Works revealed they will be a part of Evo 2022 this year and will have a few demos and other things happening at the event. It really should be no surprise that the company will be involved considering that Guilty Gear ~Strive~ is now so firmly planted as part of the competition. But ASW is not just showing up to hand out stickers and sell copies of the game. From August 5th-7th, the company will be on-site at the Bayside D Exhibit Hall at Booth P7, which you can visit in person or check out some of their livestreams from the floor, as they will Japanese developers on hand, demo stations, exhibition matches, ArcLive livestreams, giveaways, and a special panel called "The Past, Present, and Future of the Guilty Gear series" for you to check out. You can read more about it below as we're sure there will also be announcements made during the event.

Joining us this year and assisting us with the ArcLive stream and exhibition matches are our close friends over at Esports Arena (Southern California)! Be sure to follow both our socials and theirs for more information leading up to the event. In addition to that, we'll be diving into a range of topics during our panels with guest appearances from Arc System Works Japan developers and other influencers! These panels will be loaded with info on ArcSys, our games, and so much more, so definitely don't miss out on those if you'll be attending! And finally, for those that aren't aware yet, EVO will be the Arc World Tour 2022 kick off, and so we'll be inviting the first place winner of Guilty Gear -Strive- at EVO to the finals which will be held in California in March 2023! Learn more about the Arc World Tour and the prizing here!