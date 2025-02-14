Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Announces Sunken Depths Season

Dungeon Fighter Online has revealed the next season on the way next month, as they are currently signing people upo for Sunken Depths

Article Summary New Dungeon Fighter Online season, Sunken Depths, launches March 18.

Reach Level 115 with fresh scenario dungeons and unique events.

Pre-register for Sunken Depths and score exclusive in-game items.

Navigate a defense minigame to earn rewards for the new season.

Nexon has announced a new season is on the way for Dungeon Fighter Online, as the game will be headed into the Sunken Depths next month. The new season looks to include a new Level 115 cap throughout their scenario dungeons, along with several new events that have been designed to prepare players for the season update. The odd part about all this is that you have to register to play it, which makes no sense because your players already have the game; why do they need to re-register? But you can sign up for it now before it launches on March 18.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Sunken Depths

Exciting New Scenario Dungeons: Players can explore scenario dungeons that offer a sneak peek into the background and story set to unfold in the new upcoming Dungeon Fighter Online season, 'Sunken Depths.' Uncover additional members of the mysterious Vanitas organization, discover secrets leading to Inae, and prepare for an entirely new world of storytelling for the Level 115 cap season!

Sunken Depths Pre-Registration Event: Pre-register for the upcoming season update now! Simply login or create an account to participate in the one-click 'Sunken Depths' Pre-Registration Event and receive powerful items that will kick-start your journey into the new season! Additionally, make sure to claim the free Awakened Ones, the Second Avatar, 300 Doom Oracles (entry material for the next season's Hell Party dungeon), a set of specially illustrated emoticons from various artists, and a Fatigue 30 Recovery Potion. These items will be sent to your account once the new season goes live after the March 18 update.

Sunken Depths Defense Minigame Event: Say goodbye to the Level 110 cap content in this thrilling, topsy-turvy defense minigame event! Stop hoards of incoming soon-to-be relics of the Level 110 season to earn additional Doom Oracles, which can be used starting with the March 18 season update, along with Dark Fragmented Abyss Equipment and exclusive limited-time cosmetics!

