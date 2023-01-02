Bandai Namco Is Still Working On A Nintendo Remaster

A new job listing has confirmed that Bandai Namco is working on a remaster for one of Nintendo's properties. The job listing went up on their Japanese site, straight up saying, "You will develop as a planner for a 3D action game project commissioned by Nintendo" in the job description. So they didn't really do much of anything to conceal what they're working on beyond the fact they didn't reveal any details of the content or the name of the game. What we do know about the game is that it is a 3D action title, with the job specifically working with the background art team for stage and level design, as well as building a better user experience.

The company was already rumored to be working on a Nintendo remaster going back to April 2022, but could not confirm what game they were working on beyond the idea that it was either an N64 or a GameCube title. If you believe the rumor mill, the game people think is most likely being worked on at this point is Kid Icarus Uprising, as the game Bandai Namco is working on is being developed by Sora Ltd, and that game was directed by Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai. But there are also a lot of people who assume it's a Metroid title. It might actually be cool to see Kid Icarus make another comeback, as it's one of Nintendo's properties that don't get that much love beyond the Smash Bros. series. But that's more wishful thinking on our part that the company uses more of the IP's it owns. Considering they're hiring for a job like this, it's pretty easy to assume we won't be seeing whatever game this is until at least 2024. So we'll just have to keep back and continue speculating until there's an announcement or a leak.