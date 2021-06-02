Dark Horse Comics Announces New Games & Digital Division
Dark Horse Comics are throwing their hat into the gaming ring with the announcement of a new Games & Digital Division of the company. They have set up two main offices in Oregon and Shanghai with the goal of making brand new games centered around their IPs. Considering some of the content they have under the umbrella, the possibilities are amazing to think about since they have Hellboy, Frank Miller's Sin City and 300, Umbrella Academy, Polar, Lady Killer, Emily the Strange, Usagi Yojimbo, Resident Alien, and more. We have more info from the announcement below along with a couple of quotes from Dark Horse themselves. Keep in mind that just because this announcement is happening now, it doesn't mean we're suddenly going to see a Hellboy game be released in 2022. In fact, it's best to temper your expectations and not expect any new games from them for at least a couple years.
"We've spent the past thirty-five years developing a long list of original, fan-favorite IP with many of the best partners in digital entertainment. Now is the perfect time to expand our vision into gaming," said Dark Horse Comics founder and President Mike Richardson. "Dark Horse Games gives us exciting new ways to engage with fans of all kinds on a multitude of platforms."
"Dark Horse Comics sits at the intersection of consumer entertainment, production and publishing. We're one of the few companies that own IP nimble enough to execute coordinated strategies across multiple platforms, and that's a huge advantage in gaming and digital," said Dark Horse Games General Manager Johnny B. Lee.
Dark Horse Games is currently in discussions with some of the world's top gaming studios to create AAA licensed titles based on Dark Horse Comics' vast library to be released over the next several years across all platforms, including PC, consoles, mobile and cloud-based services. Meanwhile, DHG's first-party games will focus on refreshing older and less established IPs as gaming first IPs. DHG will also produce and release multimedia projects (e.g., webtoons and anime) in conjunction with the first-party games. DHG is in active discussions with the world's top game co-development studios and content production studios, with the first of these in-house projects already in production.