Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chris McAuley, Chromatic, Claudia Christian, Dark Legacies: Onslaught, ModRetro

Dark Legacies: Onslaught Announced For Game Boy Color

ModRetro confirmed their latest title, Dark Legacies: Onslaught, will be coming out in the near future, slated for Game Boy Color.

Article Summary Dark Legacies: Onslaught set to launch on Game Boy Color by ModRetro.

Intense space shooter with Major Jessica Steele or Marshal Jake Reeves.

Collect a diverse arsenal of weapons and power-ups for varied gameplay.

Face off against challenging alien henchmen and massive bosses.

Indie game publisher ModRetro has announced their latest game on the way as Dark Legacies: Onslaught will be coming to Game Boy Color. The game was originally revealed during the Magical Living Open House, as Chris McAuley (co-creator of the StokerVerse) and Claudia Christian (Babylon 5) confirmed this new retro-looking handheld title will be released on Chromatic in the near future, with ModRetro serving as the primary developer and publisher. The game has all of the vibes from that original era of gaming, all the way down to the way the sprites move on the screen. We have more info on the game below from the team, as well as the latest trailer above, as we're now just waiting for a proper release date to be announced.

Dark Legacies: Onslaught

Dark Legacies: Onslaught, a unique addition to the Sci-Fi Universe series, is an intense, fast-paced space side-scrolling shooter. Take control of Major Jessica Steele or Marshal Jake Reeves, tasked with eliminating an alien threat that has invaded the galaxy. Engage in battles with increasingly challenging enemies and epic boss battles in a visually stunning space environment. Enhance your firepower with valuable power-ups, making each playthrough a unique experience.

A Diverse Arsenal of Weaponry: Start with a basic blaster, and on the way, pick up upgrades to blast your enemies with like rapid-fire lasers, spread shots, homing missiles, plasma grenades, and energy beams.

Start with a basic blaster, and on the way, pick up upgrades to blast your enemies with like rapid-fire lasers, spread shots, homing missiles, plasma grenades, and energy beams. Power-Ups and Upgrades: Stay alive with various health packs, shield enhancements, invincibility, and limited-use special weapons.

Stay alive with various health packs, shield enhancements, invincibility, and limited-use special weapons. Challenging Enemies and Bosses: From alien henchmen, mini-bosses, and massive, multi-phase bosses.

From alien henchmen, mini-bosses, and massive, multi-phase bosses. Beautifully Handcrafted Levels: Explore vast environments like dangerous asteroid fields, space stations, and giant alien planets, all with dynamic challenges.

Explore vast environments like dangerous asteroid fields, space stations, and giant alien planets, all with dynamic challenges. Stunning Visuals and Sound: Experience vibrant colors, detailed sprites, adrenaline-pumping beats, and distinct sound effects for an immersive gameplay experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!