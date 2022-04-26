Dark Quest: Board Game Will Arrive In Early Access Next Week

Indie developer and publisher Brain Seal Ltd. revealed that they'll be launching Dark Quest: Board Game into Steam Early Access next week. This game is a throwback to the days of playing epic board game adventure titles in your basement with friends, as you'll create a party from characters on the game, draw adventure cards to decide what you're questing, roll the dice to make your way through an area where you'll meet monsters, and eventually try to get t the wizard at the end of the maze to defeat them. YOu can check out more about it below as the game will arrive on May 4th, 2022.

Heed my warning well my friends… A new evil has risen in the far east, a sorcerer and a student of chaos magic has arisen and now looks to the west to use his newly found magic. We must send word to the tribes and gather our best warriors. Some of the magic we will face is new even to me. It will be necessary to call upon some old alliances if we are to make stand against this evil. I will guide you in this journey but much will depend on you.

Dark Quest: Board Game is a role playing game that simulates the experience of playing a board game on your computer using cards, dice and miniatures. You start the game at hero camp where you must create your party and then go on journey throughout the world by choosing different areas. Choose each area based on your party's strengths and weakness, draw adventure cards, roll dice, fight monsters and reach the chaos castle to defeat the sorcerer and his magic.