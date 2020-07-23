The Medium Gets An Extended Trailer During The Xbox Games Showcase

Bloober Team showed off an extended trailer for The Medium during the Xbox Games Showcase, highlighting both sections of the game. One of the cool aspects to this title is that as the character, you are swapping back and forth between two different realities. In order to make that happen flawlessly, the game is actually rendering both worlds simultaneously, so that instead of having some weird cutscene or extended transition, you are ported to that world immediately from the previous one. What's more, it appears the actions you take in one have a real-time consequence with what happens in the other. You can check out more info sent out by the devs after the trailer was shown off, along with screenshots and the trailer itself. The game is set to be released sometime in the holidays for the Xbox Series X.

In the new gameplay walkthrough of The Medium, first seen live during Geoff Keighley's Xbox Games Showcase post-show livestream, viewers will see how players can control Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two different worlds simultaneously with developer commentary from Lead Game Designer, Wojciech Piejko. Throughout the trailer, Marianne's movement through both worlds is controlled by a single analogue stick, while using different interactions between each of the worlds to solve puzzles and explore various paths. Viewers can also catch a glimpse of how Marianne in the Spirit World has different abilities than the real-world Marianne, including a supernatural ability called Out of Body. Launching on Xbox Series X and PC in the 2020 Holiday season, The Medium renders two fully-fledged and visually distinct worlds simultaneously with no loading screens. Having access to both worlds gives a unique perspective to the tension-fueled, psychological horror game as the dual-reality gameplay with this visual fidelity only being possible on next-gen hardware.