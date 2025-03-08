Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Electrician Simulator VR, Take IT Studio!

Electrician Simulator VR Confirms March Release Date

Electrician Simulator VR is coming to Steam, Meta Quest, and PSVR2 this month, as you take on electrician tasks with full immersion

Article Summary Electrician Simulator VR launches on Steam, Meta Quest, and PSVR2 this month for full immersion.

Become the top electrician by tackling diverse tasks and client requests with realistic VR mechanics.

Customize your garage and home, earning rewards through procedurally generated quests.

Enjoy immersive gameplay with real-life tools, smooth performance, and humorous scenarios.

Developer and publisher Take IT Studio have confirmed the VR version of their Simulator title, Electrician Simulator VR, will be released this month. The mainline game has already been released for PC and consoles, but now you get to take it to the next level with full immersion and mechanics where you feel like you are the electrician doing simple and extra complicated jobs. We have more info below and the trailer above as it arrives on Steam VR, Meta Quest, and PSVR2 on March 21.

Electrician Simulator VR

In the Electrician Simulator VR game, you take on the role of an electrician. Learn the secrets of the electrician profession and become the best professional in town! Variety of missions and customers! Is there anything more interesting than new challenges? Check your inbox regularly and accept a variety of jobs – from small tasks to complex electrical installations! Remember, being an electrician is not only fun but also professional. Try to do your job with as much attention to detail as possible! It's better not to mess with customers…

Arrange your garage. Everyone has a favorite place, right? Customize your home and garage to suit your needs! Raise money from orders and install as much electrical equipment in your home as you want! Endless possibilities! Procedurally generated houses, random quests, and even more challenges – it's all waiting for you! Repair broken gadgets at the workbench, go on missions, and earn experience to unlock various exciting rewards!

Immersive VR Mechanics – Interact with tools, wires, and electrical components just like in real life.

Interact with tools, wires, and electrical components just like in real life. Diverse Repair Scenarios – From fixing simple lightbulbs to handling full electrical panel overhauls.

From fixing simple lightbulbs to handling full electrical panel overhauls. Bizarre Client Requests – Encounter humorous and unexpected job situations.

Encounter humorous and unexpected job situations. Realistic Tools & Components – Use voltage testers, and more to complete each job.

Use voltage testers, and more to complete each job. Optimized VR Experience – Designed for maximum immersion and smooth performance across VR platforms.

