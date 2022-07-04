DarKnot Is Coming To Steam Early Access This Year

Indie developer and publisher DarKnot Team announced they will be releasing the self-titled game DarKnot into Early Access in 2022. This is a bit on the spooky action side as you'll be fighting in a fog-filled city battling monsters who have appeared since it started making a home. You'll face off against various creatures while solving puzzles and taking care of lesser enemies in epic battles. The game doesn't have a release window yet, just the idea we'll see it before the end of the year. You can read more and check out the trailer down below.

The DarKnot world is gloomy, and terrifying. You have been abandoned, left alone, and you'll have to face death in this endless labyrinth. Challenge yourself, but try not to succumb to insanity in the process! The game will set you into a labyrinth made from the streets of a huge city. They seem deceptively calm at first but the truth is much more dark than that, they will become dangerous and deadly in a short matter of time. You have no recollection of this world or even of yourself. Where are you? Who are you? Will you become a part of DarKnot, resist it, or find your own way? How far will you go to save yourself, and to save your teammates?

Explore the vast world of DarKnot to your heart's content, and experience true survival. How to deal with your opponents is your choice, plan your own strategies accordingly. You can return to DarKnot on another playthrough, and your fate will be different each time.. You can play the game the way you want, according to your 'modus vivendi', so to speak: