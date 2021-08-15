Darksiders 3 Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch This Year

THQ Nordic will be bringing the fury that is Darksiders 3 over to the Nintendo Switch as it will launch in September. The game has been out for nearly three years as of when we're writing this and was a pretty decent success for the company when it dropped onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Now Switch owners will have a chance to play it, and this version will be complete with all the upgrades, DLC, and bonus content included. The game will officially be released on the Switch on September 30th, 2021.

Players return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders 3, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the Four Horsemen. Fury is a mage, her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders 3 game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth, dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will traverse back and forth between environments, battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story. Play as Fury – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

Harness Fury's magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which Fury moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.