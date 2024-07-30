Posted in: Board Games, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Queen By Midnight

Darrington Press Reveals Queen By Midnight: Quarter Past Expansion

Darrington Press has announced a new expansion for their hit tabletop game Queen By Midnight, as Quarter Past will be released in November

Article Summary Darrington Press announces "Queen By Midnight: Quarter Past," releasing November 13, 2024.

The standalone expansion features four new princesses with unique playstyles.

Includes 80 new Bazaar cards and mechanics for enhanced 1-on-1 battles.

Playable alone or integrated with the original game for flexible gameplay.

Darrington Press has revealed a new expansion for one of their games ahead of GenCon 2024, as Queen By Midnight: Quarter Past is on the way. The original game was such a hit at Gen Con last year that the game sold out in about 15 minutes after the booth opened. Since then, it has become a favorite of the tabletop community and a standout for Critical Role's publishing wing. Quarter Past appears to be a standalone expansion that can be played on its own or incorporated into the original, however you see fit to play it. We have more details below, as the game will be released on November 13, 2024.

Queen By Midnight: Quarter Past

Created and designed by Critical Role producer and game designer Kyle Shire, Queen by Midnight (available at DarringtonPress.com, Darrington Press Guild stores, and your friendly local game retailers) is the ultimate battle royale deck-building game that puts you in the role of one of six powerful princesses in a magical free-for-all vying to become the new Queen of the Midnight Court. Featuring an intricate clock tower that spins to face each player on their turn, keeps track of the rounds, presents new cards to buy, and even acts as a dice roller, Queen by Midnight brings game night to a whole new level!

With the standalone expansion, Queen by Midnight: Quarter Past introduces four new princesses, each with distinct playstyles, designed to be a great entry point for new players and a fresh experience for veterans of the original game. Along with these new characters, players will find 80 new Bazaar cards and updated game mechanics allowing the ability to play 1-on-1, further enhancing the game's dynamic and strategic elements as well as replayability. This expansion can be enjoyed on its own or integrated with the original Queen by Midnight, offering flexibility for all types of players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!