Dauntless: Awakening Announced For Release This Week

Dauntless: Awakening has been confirmed for release later this week, as the latest incarnation of the game will bring a new experience

Article Summary Explore Dauntless: Awakening's thrilling world and face new Behemoths on December 5, 2024.

Enjoy cross-play and cross-progression across PC and major consoles with Phoenix Labs' latest release.

Unleash legendary weapons and craft powerful gear to protect the Shattered Isles.

Challenge yourself with diverse modes, from Gauntlets to Trials, each offering unique rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Phoenix Labs has confirmed that Dauntless: Awakening will be released later this week. The new content will come with cross-play and cross-progression for PC and all three major consoles. The game will also introduce the Karkonos Behemoth in the first season, a new map called Twilight's Domain, a bevy of new weapons (including the Silver Sword and Golden Claws), and an overhauled progression system. We have more info below as everything will be out on December 5, 2024.

Dauntless: Awakening

As a Slayer of Ramsgate, you are all that stands between your world and the Behemoths that seek to devour it. Hunt huge monsters alongside other Slayers on any platform, and craft awesome gear in this stylish free-to-play co-op action RPG. Protect the Shattered Isles from over 40 different monstrous Behemoths in thrilling and rewarding boss-fight encounters. Combine preparation, skill, reflexes, and grit to save humanity from these insatiable beasts. Master and level up an arsenal of unique weapons, each with unique Legendary abilities and Talents to help you slay Behemoths with power and style. Swap in your subweapon to harness powerful combos and give you the edge over your quarry.

Harvest parts from slain Behemoths to craft, upgrade, and optimize your armor, using Cells to activate perks and unlock the true potential of your gear. You're not in this fight alone. Team up with other Slayers to take down Behemoths with seamless cross-play and cross-progression powered by Epic accounts. Join Parties or Guilds to find and create a community with like-minded Slayers. Choose the game modes and challenges that suit your playstyle:

The Hunting Grounds are open worlds where you can hunt a variety of Behemoths at a skill level of your choosing.

Escalations will test your grit with relentless back-to-back challenges in a chaotic roguelike environment with experimental builds and modifiers.

Trials pit you against a Behemoth in a gladiatorial arena, with unique challenges and rewards, including a leaderboard.

Not for the faint of heart, Gauntlet offers 600+ levels of increasing challenges each season for you and your teammates, with bragging rights for the most accomplished Guilds.

