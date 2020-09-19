Dauntless Launched The Untamed Wilds Update This Week

Phoenix Labs released a brand new update into Dauntless this week as players can now experience the harsh wilderness in Untamed Wilds. The update brings in a bunch of new content, which we have a description of from the game below. But it also marks the start of the next Hunt Pass, Strange Horizons. You'll be getting three cosmetic armor sets spread across 50 levels of rewards, both in the basic and Elite tracks. You'll have the chance to unlock limited-time tonic recipes, which will aid in the Terra Escalation. Enjoy the info and trailer below as you can play the update today!

Untamed Wilds offers players a new Escalation, Dauntless' gauntlet-style challenge. Terra Escalation brings players to the Arbourhome, the island chain once home to the Farslayer tribe before it was overrun with a blight of Sporestruck Behemoths. Terra Escalation culminates in a showdown against Dauntless' newest keystone Behemoth: the fungal beast Agarus. Agarus uses poison and its long, vine-like limbs to isolate Slayers and unleash noxious fumes in every direction. Defeating Agarus grants Slayers schematics for powerful legendary weapons. Agarus weapons include a legendary ability that enables Slayers to instantly revive comrades within a large radius, and grant stagger immunity and healing over time. Each legendary weapon also includes two prismatic cell slots, allowing any cell type to be used. Terra Escalation can be accessed from the Hunt screen, alongside the preceding Umbral, Blaze, and Shock Escalations. Untamed Wilds also introduces a new hunt type: Missions. Missions combine story, combat, and exploration to provide a deeper look into the world of Dauntless. The missions in Untamed Wilds provide the opportunity to fight Sporestruck Embermane and Sporestruck Charrogg (the Terra variants) outside of Terra Escalation.