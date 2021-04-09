Dauntless Launches New Update For Latest Infinite Radiance Season

Phoenix Labs has released a new update for Dauntless which has officially kicked off the latest season called Infinite Radiance. Update 1.6.0 will be released this evening at 11pm PT, adding a ton of new content into the game and giving players a brand new season worth of challenges and rewards to dive into. We have the full details about the additions below as we wish you all luck in getting through this season in one piece.

Trials Updates: Trials have received some much-needed love and care. Trials goals are objective-based requirements such as winning without getting downed, designed to reward mastery of combat. Solo leaderboards are now separated by weapon type and will show the total number of goals completed. Complete goals to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard and earn rewards. Your completion time is taken into consideration to break ties.

Reward Cache and Challenges: The Reward Cache is a seasonal store replacing the Vault that offers a wide range of goods in exchange for seasonal currency. A season will be roughly the length of two Hunt Passes. Here, you'll find a number of items (including new weapon and armour skins), as well as aethersparks, patrol keys, and classic rewards from previous Passes. Unlock rewards using seasonal coins and crystals from new daily and weekly challenges: timed quests that will ask you to slay Behemoths, complete Escalations, and more. All Vault coins have been converted to these new seasonal currencies.

Primal Behemoths and Perfect Strike: Strange fluctuations in radiant aether and time energy are being reported across the Shattered Isles. These disruptions are opening rifts to different pockets of time in the past and future. Throughout this season, players will get access to two timelines, each one bringing new Hunting Grounds challenges as well as a new seasonal talent trees unlocking unique abilities, starting this patch with the Past and its Perfect Strike ability.

War Pike and Wound Rework: Our combat team has reworked wounding and given the war pike some love.

Time Strike Hunt Pass: A new Hunt Pass harkens back to the days of old. The armour set at level 50 has been enhanced even further with premium VFX, and there are bonus armour skins along the track designed to mix and match with it. You can also earn 100% platinum back on your Elite track purchase by making it to the end of the Hunt Pass.