Dauntless Releases New Behemoth With Latest Update

NEW BEHEMOTH

Ostia has unleashed The Phaelanx on The Blazeworks in the Hunting Grounds. Defeat Behemoths on this island to become Energized. While Energized, activate six valves to summon this affront against nature to the forge arena. Destroy it enough times to craft unique weapons and armour from its parts.

NEW PERK

For those who want to use more abilities, we introduce Omnisurge! This new perk reduces the cooldown of your omnicell abilities (5/8/11/14/17/20%), and on omnicell activation, it reduces the cooldown of your lantern ability (20/30/40% at rank 4/5/6).

NEW DAUNTLESS QUEST LINE

Show Ostia that Slayers are the ultimate weapon. Talk to Admiral Janek Zai in Ramsgate to begin the First Blood quest line. Completing this quest line will reward you with the new Scorchwing Reborn chest and Scorchwing Visionary helmet rumours.

NEW WEAPON SKIN RUMOURS

We've added the EN-MS1 Long Shot war pike skin rumour at the launch of 1.7.4. The EN-GA1 Execution Decree axe skin rumour releases on September 16. Players must complete the EN-MS1 Long Shot rumour for this second rumour to drop.

NEW DYE RUMOUR

Unlock the Sagacity dye rumour by meeting certain secret requirements while battling against a Winterhorn Skraev. To start the rumour quests, speak to Gregario after obtaining the rumour drop.