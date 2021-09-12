Dauntless Releases New Behemoth With Latest Update
Phoenix Labs has released a new update for Dauntless that has added a new Behemoth to the mix with the introduction of The Phaelanx. This particular update, which they are calling 1.7.4, introduces players to this brand new beast that has been fully mechanized and turned into what they call an "avian monstrosity" The creature was engineered in the fiery depths of a sprawling forge on The Blazeworks, which is a brand new island they have launched in the update along with a new Omnicell. The Omnisurge perk shortens the cooldown of omnicell abilities and reduces the cooldown for lantern ability when you get higher in level. We have more info for you here on what's in the update as it is now live.
NEW BEHEMOTH
Ostia has unleashed The Phaelanx on The Blazeworks in the Hunting Grounds. Defeat Behemoths on this island to become Energized. While Energized, activate six valves to summon this affront against nature to the forge arena. Destroy it enough times to craft unique weapons and armour from its parts.
NEW PERK
For those who want to use more abilities, we introduce Omnisurge! This new perk reduces the cooldown of your omnicell abilities (5/8/11/14/17/20%), and on omnicell activation, it reduces the cooldown of your lantern ability (20/30/40% at rank 4/5/6).
NEW DAUNTLESS QUEST LINE
Show Ostia that Slayers are the ultimate weapon. Talk to Admiral Janek Zai in Ramsgate to begin the First Blood quest line. Completing this quest line will reward you with the new Scorchwing Reborn chest and Scorchwing Visionary helmet rumours.
NEW WEAPON SKIN RUMOURS
We've added the EN-MS1 Long Shot war pike skin rumour at the launch of 1.7.4. The EN-GA1 Execution Decree axe skin rumour releases on September 16. Players must complete the EN-MS1 Long Shot rumour for this second rumour to drop.
NEW DYE RUMOUR
Unlock the Sagacity dye rumour by meeting certain secret requirements while battling against a Winterhorn Skraev. To start the rumour quests, speak to Gregario after obtaining the rumour drop.