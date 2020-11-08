David Tennant & Madeleine Maddie Will Be In ARK: Genesis Part 2

Studio Wildcard revealed some fun news as a couple of well-known actors will be voicing characters for ARK: Genesis Part 2. The latest addition to ARK: Survival Evolved, the company teased the content with a brand new trailer, which you can check out below. In the opening moments, you get to see a number of features including dramatic new biomes, new story missions, new exotic creatures, and a host of other content coming to the game whenever it is released in March 2021. However, we got a shocking little surprise in the mix as two actors have lent their voices to the game. The first one being David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) playing the villainous Sir Edmund Rockwell, while the second is Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) who will be playing the in-game robotic AI companion HLN-A/Helena Walker. You can read more about the plotline below along with the trailer showing them off and the TLC Pass #3 update trailer, which brings new abilities and visual refinements for the Stegosaurus and Woolly Mammoth, plus new insect and wyvern breeding, the taming HUD, and more to come.

The final confrontation between these two antagonists takes place on a gigantic colony ship traveling through deep space, and players will need to make use of all their ARK skills to succeed. Whether it's taking possession of enemies via brain-controlling "Noglin" creatures, zooming around doing radical tricks on the skateboard-like Hoversail, or managing & viewing bases remotely with security cameras – among tons of other new items and creatures – ARK's largest Expansion Pack yet has game-changing additions for every kind of Survivor. But even with HLN-A's help, will they be able to put a stop to Rockwell's demented plans once and for all? We're about to find out, because The End is Near!