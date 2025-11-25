Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Davy X Jones, Parasight

Davy X Jones Releases Brand-New Kraken Hunt Update

Davy X Jones has a new update out now, as players can dive into the Kraken Hunt, taking on one of the biggest creatures of the sea

Article Summary Davy X Jones launches the Kraken Hunt update, introducing epic sky-based gameplay and battles.

Command the mighty living ship Abby and lead your crew through challenging Sky Hunts encounters.

Recruit unique Officers, issue tactical Orders, and adapt strategies for roguelite sky battles.

Hunt the legendary Kraken and experience sky-ground synergy that shapes your adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Parasight has released a new update for Davy X Jones on Steam while the game is in Early Access. The update is called Kraken Hunt, and it is exactly what you think it is as you'll take command and head out into the horrid depths to search out one of the largest creatures around. Complete with several new additions to the game, its mechanics, abilities, and more as this will update a good chunk of the game in the process. We have morew details about it below as the update is now live.

Davy X Jones – Kraken Hunt

If you've only experienced the intensive first-person combat on the ground as Jones (Body), you've only seen half the legend. With Kraken Hunt, the sky command layer comes live — give Orders, recruit Officers, and upgrade Abby as you carve power across the Sea of Clouds. This update empowers players to fully embrace the role of Davy – the legendary captain's skull. Players will now command their colossal living ship, Abby, in the skies. As Davy, you'll take the helm of your half-whale, half-war-machine vessel to navigate the infinite Sea of Clouds. Commanding Abby and her crew, you'll engage in Sky Hunts: evolving, high-stakes roguelite encounters against enemy vessels and mythical monsters.

Be the Captain (Davy): As Davy, you command the ship and crew. Make the tactical calls, navigate the skies, and lead your forces to victory.

As Davy, you command the ship and crew. Make the tactical calls, navigate the skies, and lead your forces to victory. Roguelite Sky Battles: Embark on dynamic "Sky Hunts" where each run is different. Face procedurally generated encounters, adapt your strategy, and survive the storm.

Embark on dynamic "Sky Hunts" where each run is different. Face procedurally generated encounters, adapt your strategy, and survive the storm. Recruit & Command Officers: Discover and recruit unique Officers, each bringing powerful, synergistic abilities to your build. Give "Orders": Make critical, on-the-fly tactical choices. These "Orders" act as run-specific perks, empowering your crew with unique abilities to turn the tide of battle.

Discover and recruit unique Officers, each bringing powerful, synergistic abilities to your build. Give "Orders": Make critical, on-the-fly tactical choices. These "Orders" act as run-specific perks, empowering your crew with unique abilities to turn the tide of battle. Hunt the Kraken: The ultimate goal of your Hunt — engage, and survive the legendary monster of the underworld, the mythical Kraken itself.

The ultimate goal of your Hunt — engage, and survive the legendary monster of the underworld, the mythical Kraken itself. Sky ↔ Ground Synergy: Every victory in the skies strengthens your dominion on the ground — and every defeat only feeds the storm.

