Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Lost Colony, ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Lost Colony Has Released a New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for ARK: Lost Colony, showing off more of the game before you dive into this new chapter of the series

Article Summary ARK: Lost Colony launches as the latest expansion for ARK: Survival Ascended, set in a frozen Necrocene world.

Explore seven new biomes, from the Twilight Forest to a gothic metropolis under eternal night and energy shields.

Bond with 13+ new Necrocene creatures, including ice-spewing Ossidon and telekinetic Aureliax dragons.

Master novel features like Thrall Mastery, gothic weapons, base templates, and a massive skill tree system.

Studio Wildcard and Snail Games have released a new launch trailer for ARK: Lost Colony, as players can dive into the latest expansion for ARK: Survival Ascended. This is basically one last sizzle reel to get you interested in the expansion as they highlight more of the story, its characters, and many of the new additions to the game. Enjoy the trailer above!

ARK: Lost Colony

Plunge through the icy heart of darkness as you reunite with old legends, while rekindling hope for the next generation. ARK: Lost Colony bridges the gap between Extinction and ARK 2 with the most ambitious narrative experience in the franchise's history. Your journey returns you to the beginning: Arat Prime, the site of humanity's final stand. You awaken in the Necrocene – a brutal, post-Cataclysmic era where the Earth's southern pole has been plunged into eternal night. Buried within the deep snow, the metropolis of the Lost Colony clings to existence beneath energy shields, powered by the radioactive warmth of Red Element. Survival here is an act of defiance against nature itself.

This unnatural heat source keeps the Colony alive… only by repelling the Reseed Protocol, ensuring the Earth remains broken so that the Lost King may rule his corrupt kingdom. Caught between the tyrannical order of the Lost King and the creeping, violet corruption of an old enemy, you must navigate a world of gothic horror and advanced science. From the jagged craters of the Tundra to the bioluminescent canopy of the Twilight Forest, and into the depths of the Lost City itself, every inch of the map tells a story of survival at any cost.

ARK: Survival Ascended that delivers the most ambitious narrative experience in the franchise's 10-year history. Lost Colony introduces a vast frozen world spanning seven distinct biomes, more than a dozen new creatures, the debut of Thrall Mastery & a cinematic story blending MAPPA-produced hand-drawn anime storytelling along with Unreal Engine 5 'Metahuman' cinematics – all brought to life by a cast including Michelle Yeoh as formidable warrior "Meiyin", and Karl Urban (The Boys, Dredd, The Lord of the Rings) as veteran survivor "Bob," now fully redesigned in Urban's likeness.

13+ NEW CREATURES OF THE NECROCENE – Bond with new entities like the gigantic ice-icle-spitting Ossidon , soaring telekinetic dragon Aureliax , and evolving fox familiars. Survive feral Neophyte monsters and Revenant zombie swarms, or command the laser-wielding Gloon and the colossal Gigadesmodus , a fortress-sized flying bat unlike anything seen before.

– Bond with new entities like the gigantic ice-icle-spitting , soaring telekinetic dragon , and evolving fox familiars. Survive feral monsters and zombie swarms, or command the laser-wielding and the colossal , a fortress-sized flying bat unlike anything seen before. CINEMATIC SAGA – Experience explosive MAPPA anime sequences starring Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), alongside Unreal Engine CGI Metahuman cinematics featuring Madeleine Madden (Wheel of Time), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), and Urban. Endure real-time neural taunts from the Lost King ( Keith David – The Princess And The Frog), while uncovering fully voiced lore from legends like Diana Altaras ( Katee Sackhoff – Battlestar Galactica) and Edmund Rockwell ( David Tennant – Doctor Who).

– Experience explosive MAPPA anime sequences starring Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), alongside Unreal Engine CGI Metahuman cinematics featuring Madeleine Madden (Wheel of Time), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), and Urban. Endure real-time neural taunts from the Lost King ( – The Princess And The Frog), while uncovering fully voiced lore from legends like Diana Altaras ( – Battlestar Galactica) and Edmund Rockwell ( – Doctor Who). THRALL MASTERY – Infiltrate the hierarchy by earning the trust of intelligent Thralls or forcing their submission through raids. New to ASA, this system allows players to bring such warriors to their side, and equip them with weaponry, automate base logistics, or assume direct control of these characters via neural link to pilot them as expendable avatars of war.

– Infiltrate the hierarchy by earning the trust of intelligent Thralls or forcing their submission through raids. New to ASA, this system allows players to bring such warriors to their side, and equip them with weaponry, automate base logistics, or assume direct control of these characters via neural link to pilot them as expendable avatars of war. SEVEN NEW BIOMES – From the eerie tranquility of the Twilight Forest to the shadow-drenched avenues of the gothic metropolis and the radioactive ruin of the crashed Aberrant ARK, navigate seven distinct biomes of the Lost King's dominion.

– From the eerie tranquility of the Twilight Forest to the shadow-drenched avenues of the gothic metropolis and the radioactive ruin of the crashed Aberrant ARK, navigate seven distinct biomes of the Lost King's dominion. THE ASCENT – Evolve through Wayfarer, Beastmaster, and Utility paths, unlocking 70+ skills across a massive tree. Weaken the King's grip through three dynamic Outpost types to secure Sigils, ultimately opening the gates to his Citadel for a final confrontation.

– Evolve through Wayfarer, Beastmaster, and Utility paths, unlocking 70+ skills across a massive tree. Weaken the King's grip through three dynamic Outpost types to secure Sigils, ultimately opening the gates to his Citadel for a final confrontation. GOTHIC ENGINEERING – Wield forbidden tools like the Fabricated Crossbow, Tek Spear, and Cursed Weaponry that allow dual traits. Revolutionize strongholds with Base Templates and TEK Bunkers, or forge masterpieces at the War Bench while clad in Arctic Armor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!