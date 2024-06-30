Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dawn Of Defiance, Traega Entertainment

Dawn Of Defiance Confirmed For Release In Mid-August

Dawn Of Defiance releases a new trailer revealing the game's release date, as we'll see it on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August.

Article Summary Indie survival-crafting game Dawn Of Defiance launches in mid-August on PC.

Early Access version available on Steam and Epic Games Store with a new trailer.

Embark on a Greek myth-inspired adventure solo or with up to three friends.

Face the 12 trials of the Gods in cooperative multiplayer to harness their power.

Indie game developer and publisher Traega Entertainment confirmed their game Dawn Of Defiance will be released for PC in mid-August. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is an open-world, survival-crafting game that has been inspired by ancient Greek mythology, as you and up to three other friends face the trials of the Gods. We won't get the full game just yet as they will be releasing it into Early Access, but that version will arrive on August 15 for Steam and the Epic Games Store. Along with the date came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Dawn Of Defiance

You are the Defier, subjected to a mythic plot across the ruined isles. Ascend from weak soldier to god-like anti-hero as you survive the Crossroads, build impressive Greek structures, and prove yourself a champion of defiance. Gather resources, craft and upgrade your gear, and face down the trials of the Gods with up to three friends.

Survive the Isles: As discontent brews in the Underworld, you have been brought to a lost shore to be tested. To discover your elusive purpose, you must first start from nothing and arm yourself against the dangers of the isles.

As discontent brews in the Underworld, you have been brought to a lost shore to be tested. To discover your elusive purpose, you must first start from nothing and arm yourself against the dangers of the isles. Explore the Ruins : Just beyond the domain of the Gods, you'll traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods, and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst mythic landmarks.

: Just beyond the domain of the Gods, you'll traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods, and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst mythic landmarks. Empower Yourself: Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear.

Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear. Defy the Gods : Cross the threshold into the Forgotten Crossroads and complete the 12 trials to sever the Gods' lingering ties of power and steal their knowledge.

: Cross the threshold into the Forgotten Crossroads and complete the 12 trials to sever the Gods' lingering ties of power and steal their knowledge. Band Together: Undertake this deadly odyssey on your own, or recruit up to three friends to aid your journey at any time in online cooperative multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!