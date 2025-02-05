Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Darenn Keller, Dawnfolk

Dawnfolk Confirmed For Mid-February Launch On Steam

The charmingly dark and minimalist survival city-builder game Dawnfolk will officially be released on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary Dawnfolk launches on Steam February 13, blending minimalist survival and city-building in a dark, enchanting world.

Guide your people against shadows, rebuild your realm, and explore a medieval fantasy full of strategic choices.

Engage in minigames for resource management, influencing your community's resilience against the engulfing darkness.

Intuitive gameplay offers growth from tents to cities in under an hour, supporting exploration and creativity.

Indie game developer Darenn Keller and publisher Astra Logical have confirmed their latest game, Dawnfolk, will launch next week on Steam. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a minimalist survival city-builder where you'll protect your people and the village from the shadows that surround you. The game has a new trailer you can enjoy above as it will be released on PC via Steam on February 13.

Dawnfolk

Decades ago, titanic obsidian monoliths rained down from the sky. A raging tempest of unfathomable darkness gathered around them, slowly crawling across the world and consuming all in its path. You are the ruler of this land, once mighty and resolute, now broken and wounded. But not defeated! You intend to reclaim the realm and bring back light to the world. After years of wandering, your story begins as you finally find the Lueur, a mythical creature able to radiate a powerful enough brightness to dissipate darkness. It is time to explore the shadows and rebuild your realm.

In Dawnfolk, you will explore an uncharted medieval fantasy world, manage resources, build cities, and survive against many dangers. Minigames add a unique challenge to supporting your people. The better you are at the minigames, the more resources you get and the more likely your community will weather the darkness. Every choice matters as you explore different strategies and play styles in Dawnfolk.

Not everyone has time to invest hundreds of hours into learning how to play a grand strategy game. You can dive right in and start building your settlement immediately, going from a handful of tents to a big city in less than an hour. Dawnfolk was designed to feel familiar, yet unlike any building strategy game you've ever played before. Unwind and play with ease, whether you're at home or on the go, with your gamepad, keyboard, or handheld console. Go back to the roots of gaming, where exploration and experimentation are the key to fun and discovery.

