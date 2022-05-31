Day Of The Devs To Hold Digital Summer Games Fest Edition For 2022

Day Of The Devs revealed today that they will be holding their third digital event with Summer Games Fest for 2022, happening next week. Officially being called "Day Of The Devs: SGF Edition", the event will be streaming live and free across all major platforms on June 10th at 11am PT. During the event, you'll see several world premieres, gameplay demos, news, and more from over 30 developers and publishers. We have more info below on the event, which you can also check out in theaters if you'd like at a local theater near you.

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will feature a world premiere look at a brand new IP from ustwo games (creators of Monument Valley), as well as a world premiere of the next game from Michael Frei (creator behind Plug & Play, KIDS) & Raphaël Munoz. Plus a brand-new trailer and some exciting news about Gummy Cat's Bear and Breakfast and more announcements from some fresh (and also familiar) developers including: Coin Crew Games, Ewoud van der Werf, Florian Veltman & Baptiste Portefaix, HiWarp, Madison Karrh, Max Inferno, Shared Memory, Soda Den, Two Star Games and Wishfully. The showcase will also feature titles from asobu, a community founded to support and evangelize independent game development in Japan and Japanese games abroad.

"It's year three for Summer Game Fest, and I'm excited to be able to bring the community together once again to celebrate everything we love about games," said Geoff Keighley, curator and host, Summer Game Fest.

"Wait, what year is it? Ah, who cares! It's Summertime, and that means it's time for Day of the Devs! Last year, we had an unbelievable number of unique and diverse games and this year will be no different. Well, a little different, in that it might be even better. So, probably different, and probably better. Because we're smarter now and have a lot of folks helping us!" said Tim Schafer, founder of Double Fine Productions and co-founder of Day of the Devs.