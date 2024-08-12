Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, fantastic fest, Fantastic Games

Day of the Devs Will Host Fantastic Games 2024 This September

Fantastic Fest and Day of the Devs have come together to present Fantastic Games 2024, taking place in August next month.

Fantastic Fest has partnered up with Day of The Devs to bring a new kind of indie game event to fans, as Fantastic Games 2024 will take place in late September. Happening during the 19th annual festival in Austin, Texas, this indie game spinoff will feature a dozen horror games available for people to play on the spot, as well as some additional indie titles from invited publishers. We have more info below as the event will run from September 20-22, 2024.

Fantastic Games: Presented by Day of the Devs is a video game showcase taking place during the 19th edition of Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The showcase is set to feature 12 incredible horror games that all festival attendees can play – some of which will be playable for the first time ever. Fans can purchase a variety of badges now to get access to the festival and, therefore, the video game showcase – more information on badges and how to purchase them can be found on the website.

"Day of the Dev's efforts to celebrate the best in games, championing some of the most unique and innovative experiences, embodies exactly what we do at Fantastic Fest with films, so partnering with them feels like a perfect fit," said Lisa Dreyer, Festival Director. "We're excited to connect our Fantastic Fest attendees with incredible video games that will leave them shocked, horrified, and excited for more to come."

"As huge fans of Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest, we're thrilled to team up and help bring games back to the festival," said Greg Rice, co-founder of Day of the Devs. "We're always looking at how Day of the Devs can help spotlight the best of independent games and are excited to bring some spooky, terrifying, and downright fantastic games. We're so looking forward to September and celebrating with the community in Austin!"

