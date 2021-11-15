Disney Melee Mania Is Headed To Apple Arcade Soon

Disney Melee Mania drops players into a virtual battleground and allows them to choose from 12 champions from several Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters added regularly. Players will join forces in rumble-ready teams featuring iconic and fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters, who will duke it out in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.

Each champion will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout five-minute matches bursting with battle arena action, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory. They'll join fast-paced multi-player battles that put each character's unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and also earn in-game rewards from events.

"We're thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games' CEO. "Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight."