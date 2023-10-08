Posted in: DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dc comics, dcuo, Dimensional Ink Games

DC Universe Online Launches Episode 46 For Free

DC Universe Online has officially launched its latest free episode, as you can currently dive into Episode 46: Justice League Dark.

Dimensional Ink Games has officially launched the latest episode for DC Universe Online, as Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed is now available. In case you weren't already aware based on the title alone, this is taking more of a venture down the magical path as members of the JLD join up with our regular heroes to find out what has been causing a new threat to all of the magic in their universe. This is probably going to be the final episode before the game is launched on the current generation of consoles, as it comes to the PS5 and XSX|S this holiday season. You'll be able to transfer your progress over to both as you'll also see gameplay and quality-of-life improvements added to it. For now, here's more info on the episode.

"A powerful curse is burning through the world's most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes! Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine's transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. In Justice League Dark Cursed, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic."

DC Universe Online: Justice League Dark Cursed will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.

The content will include open-world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid, all of which have been inspired by The Witching Hour comic event.

The episode will feature DC characters, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, Hecate, and more.

The storyline will follow the events of and serve as an indirect sequel to the acclaimed Episode 34: Justice League Dark.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!