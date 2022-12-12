DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Receives First Trailer

Outright Games and PHL Collective have released the first official trailer for their new comic book title DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos. This is an all-ages open-world action-adventure game in which you'll play as one of the Trinity members of the JL (Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman) as you are thrown into a chaotic scene involving the trickster Mr. Mxyzptlk. The trailer shows you what you'll be doing in the game as you interact with other JL members in an attempt to thwart his plans. You can check it out below, along with more info on the game, as it will be released on March 10th, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles.

"Designed to be fun for the whole family, play as fan-favorite Super Heroes Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman to battle Mr. Mxyzptlk, the trickster from the 5th Dimension, who has arrived to reign chaos. He is one of the most powerful Super-Villains, with the ability to manipulate space and time, and who also really enjoys pranks. Mr. Mxyzptlk has summoned Starro the Conqueror to keep the Justice League busy while he becomes the new self-appointed Mayor of Happy Harbor."

"One of the first villains that the Justice League fought against together in The Brave and the Bold No.28 in 1960, Starro the Conqueror, the mind-controlling alien, wreaks havoc across the town. Players will face action-packed missions and must defeat hordes of enemies using each hero's unique abilities, from Superman's Heat Vision and Super Breath to Wonder Woman's Truth's Pull, to restore peace. Fly, lasso and flip across Happy Harbor to complete puzzles and unlock outfits and special upgrades to customize the DC Super Heroes in this colorful open-world adventure. Players can also interact with other Justice League members Green Lantern, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman, who make cameos throughout the game."