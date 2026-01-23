Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight, The Grimoire

Dead By Daylight Offers Players a Chance To Write The Next Chapter

Dead by Daylight is taking the next chapter and putting it in the players' hands, as they want you to write for The Grimoire

Behaviour Interactive has entered a new era for Dead by Daylight this week, as they are putting the writing in the hands of the players with The Grimoire. The team has recognized the fans' dedication to their long-running asymmetrical multiplayer horror survival game, as they have created art, videos, and even fan fiction about the lives and backstories of the Survivors and Killers. Now they want you to decide how the next major content addition will go. Through a combination of voting and player input, the community will decide the direction of the next Chapter. We have more details and a roadmap from the developers below, as well as a new video they released today that goes more in-depth on what this will entail.

Dead by Daylight – The Grimoire

Originally launched in 2025 as a thank-you from Dead by Daylight to its players for nearly a decade in the Fog, The Grimoire is an ambitious project designed to place the creation of the game's next great Killer and Survivor directly in the hands of its community. Through behind-the-scenes access, development insights, and monthly voting, the Grimoire represents a fundamentally new approach to Chapter development for the long-running horror multiplayer. Rather than voting on finished concepts, players collaborate with the dev team at key creative milestones—making critical decisions that define lore, visual identity, and gameplay direction from the ground up.

The Story So Far

Following the project's announcement in 2025, fans have participated in multiple rounds of voting on the Grimoire site, where players can review creative options and cast their votes. Results and behind-the-scenes insights are then shared on Dead by Daylight's social channels. The first phase of the project established the creative foundation of the Chapter, defining everything from character identities and backstories to the broad strokes of how the Killer's Power will function. Through this process, players shaped a malevolent, otherworldly, god-like Killer from beyond our own reality—one whose purpose and Power revolve around hunting sinners and delivering punishment. Opposing it, stands a new Survivor – a spiritual scientist in search of answers. This new character represents one of the last living beings from a dying world that faces an apocalypse brought on by the very same Killer they find themselves pulled into The Fog alongside.

Entering Production

With the Chapter now officially in production, The Grimoire is entering its most exciting phase yet, open both to newcomers and those who have been along for the ride since the start. The current vote, running from Friday, January 23 at 12:00 PM ET to Monday, January 26 at 12:00 PM ET, marks the first reveal of character concept art, allowing players to vote on the Killer's silhouette and the Survivor's face. Upcoming votes will go even deeper into visual identity, exploring mood boards and material direction as the community continues to refine the Chapter's look and feel.

