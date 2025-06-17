Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: five nights at freddy's

Dead by Daylight Officially Launches Five Nights at Freddy's Content

Dead by Daylight has officially added the Five Nights at Freddy's content to the game, with Springtrap becoming the latest killer

Springtrap's gameplay features unique jump scares, security cameras, and teleporting security doors.

Freddy Fazbear's Pizza debuts as a new nostalgic map, packed with FNAF easter eggs and intense chases.

Exclusive perks and new skins, including Matthew Lillard's legendary Yellow Rabbit Outfit, now available.

Behaviour Interactive has officially released the new Five Nights at Freddy's content for Dead by Daylight today, as Springtrap becomes the latest killer as The Animatronic. Players have been testing the content out for the past few weeks on the test servers, but today is the day we all get trapped in the pizzeria and get chased by a degrading animatronic that probably smells like wet carpet. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the content is officially live.

Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy's

Springtrap Special

Since its announcement last year, fans of both franchises have been eagerly anticipating the crossover. Excitement reached pizza-oven-levels of heat with the release of the PTB a few weeks back as players finally got their first real taste of Springtrap's jump-scare filled gameplay. Reactions continue to be overwhelmingly positive, with fans highlighting innovative mechanics that drive fun matches while also taking inspiration from the source material. No small feat, considering the fundamental differences between the titles.

High Tension

For any wondering if Springtrap's first outing as a playable character would deliver, PTB players have praised both the character's look and animations, as well as the security cameras and doors that represent a key part of the Killer's gameplay. At the beginning of a Trial, 7 Security Doors, each with cameras above them spawn across the Map. Survivors can access these cameras to scope out different corners of the environment while both Killers and Survivors can use the doors to teleport across the Map.

Not only is this mechanic a love letter to Five Nights at Freddy's, but a feature that ups the fun factor for players in both roles. The Chapter also introduces a new Map, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, filled with easter eggs and dripping with nostalgia for fans of the iconic birthday party venue. The team took inspiration from the original game to bring the space to life, making sure to adapt the layout for looping and lots of tension-filled chases.

Hot Pursuit

Adding to The Animatronic's unique Power and skills are a helping of Perks designed to let him crank the tension to dizzying heights. The Animatronic's 3 character-specific Perks are:

Help Wanted : Damage a Generator to make it Compromised. When the Compromised Generator is repaired, your Basic Attacks have a shorter cooldown for a duration.

: Damage a Generator to make it Compromised. When the Compromised Generator is repaired, your Basic Attacks have a shorter cooldown for a duration. Phantom Fear: When a Survivor in your Terror Radius looks at you, they scream and briefly reveal their Aura. This Perk has a short cooldown.

When a Survivor in your Terror Radius looks at you, they scream and briefly reveal their Aura. This Perk has a short cooldown. Haywire: Exit Gates will steadily regress. While regressing, Survivors will see the lights randomly flicker.

Accompanying the release is The Five Nights at Freddy's Collection which includes multiple alternate looks for Springtrap, each drawn from the franchise's storied history. The centerpiece of the Collection is the Legendary Yellow Rabbit Outfit, inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, featuring the likeness and voice talents of actor Matthew Lillard who portrayed him on screen.

