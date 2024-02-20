Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Reveals New Chapter Called "All Things Wicked"

Dead By Daylight has a new chapter ont he way this March, as All Things Wicked can be played on the PC test servers on Steam right now.

Article Summary New chapter "All Things Wicked" hitting Dead By Daylight this March.

Test the waters of Greenville Square map on PC servers now.

Encounter the mystery and terror of The Unknown, a new killer.

Help Sable Ward, the new survivor, uncover the evil in Greenville.

Behaviour Interactive has released new details about the next chapter coming to Dead By Daylight, as players will get a round of content with All Things Wicked. The new content will launch on March 12, and it will come with a new killer referred to as The Unknown, a new survivor named Sable Ward, and a new map called Greenville Square, which is essentially a small strip mall with a movie theater. We have more info about the content below, and you can play it right now on Steam through the game's test servers.

Dead By Daylight – All Things Wicked

The new Map, Greenville Square, brings players to the ominously quiet town of Greenville. A string of mysterious disappearances has plagued the town for decades—with no definitive answers or leads as to the cause. Players will be able to explore the town square as well as the local cinema's concessions stand, arcade, and theatre room. However, this hub of fantasy and escapism provides no sanctuary from the evil entrenched in Greenville.

Dead by Daylight's newest killer is The Unknown. A mysterious [REDACTED] decades worth of rumors and whispers [REDACTED] disappeared without a trace [REDACTED] a thick, unnatural fog [REDACTED] an evil so heinous that investigating it almost immediately invites death. [REDACTED] with a deadly toxin, [REDACTED] plunging them [REDACTED] hallucination—creating husks of itself [REDACTED] more toxin [REDACTED] the more powerful abilities [REDACTED] infesting its prey's mind, swap places with any husk [REDACTED].

Sable Ward, a young woman living in Greenville, is Dead by Daylight's newest Survivor. With a deep disdain for her town, she dreams of the day she can escape. After her best friend Mikaela Reid goes missing, she takes matters into her own hands and begins to investigate. Inquisitive, sharp, and brave, Sable's playstyle benefits players who face danger head-on in the dark depths of Map's basements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!