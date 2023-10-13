Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, Haunted By Daylight

Dead By Daylight Shows More From New 2023 Halloween Event

Behaviour Interactive reveals more about Haunted By Daylight, the new 2023 Halloween event happening in Dead By Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed more information about their new Dead By Daylight 2023 Halloween event, dubbed Haunted By Daylight. The team will be holding a special livestream later today, showcasing all of the horrors that await you, along with more info on what's to come to the game in the months ahead. As part of the leadup, we have more info on the events on the way this month, as well as a new trailer showcasing the event itself for you below.

Enter The Void

From Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. (EDT) until Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. (EDT), players will be able to experience an eerie new section of the Entity's Realm for the first time. The Haunted by Daylight Event introduces Void Zones: pockets of a mysterious Realm where former Survivors and Killers, now called Haunts, are discarded by The Entity. Players must deposit the Void Energy they collect into Unstable Rifts to open portals to the Void. Once inside, their goal will be to release Haunts into the Map, where they'll provide unique advantages throughout the Trial.

Dead By Daylight Halloween Livestream

Players are invited to tune in to Dead by Daylight's official YouTube and Twitch channels for a Haunted by Daylight Livestream beginning at 2 p.m. (EDT) on October 13th. Watch the team do a deep dive on all the new Haunted by Daylight gameplay mechanics, seasonal cosmetics, and other updates as well as a developer Q&A with a few surprises along the way. Only the bravest will dare enter the Void…

Explore New Stories

Available now, Tome 17: Commitment uncovers new memories for The Oni and Feng Min, with appearances from The Dredge, Adam Francis, and Dwight Fairfield. Explore Feng Min's past through snapshots of heated e-sport competition and a difficult home life, while The Oni's memories reveal the hulking Killer's unmatched brutality and descent into madness.

Outfits to Die For

Available in Dead By Daylight on Oct. 18, the Void Collection features Very Rare Outfits for David King, Yun-Jin Lee, and Haddie Kaur. These Void-touched Outfits present the Survivors with glowing blue eyes as the edges of their clothing seem to fade into an eerie oblivion. Ice-like spikes protrude from their shoulders and sleeves for a ghastly effect. Players will need to be quick as this Collection is only available until Nov. 6. The Hallowed Blight Collection is also adding some new looks beginning Oct. 24 with Very Rare Outfits for The Onryo and Yoichi Asakawa, and an Ultra Rare Outfit for The Xenomorph. The Onryo's Hallowed Blight Outfit features her hair and clothing covered in eerie Blight Serum pustules while Yoichi's Hallowed Blight Outfit features a chic deep-blue jacket, burgundy undershirt, and beige trousers stained with Blight Serum. As for the Xenomorph, its torso is covered with bulbous glowing growths, adding to an already terrifying silhouette.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!