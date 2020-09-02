Dead By Daylight Will Be Coming To Next-Gen Consoles

Behaviour Interactive revealed today that they will be bringing Dead By Daylight to the PS5 and Xbox Series X with an overhaul. Right now on the public test servers, you can get a glimpse of what's to come as the developers have been slowly upgrading everything on a visual level. The game will run at 4K and 60 fps, and will ultimately lead to an entirely remastered edition of the game as they improve the graphics. This includes seeing the survivors actually work on parts of the generator as they move, or swaying grass as you walk through fields, or just improved wall structures and designs to make it extra creepy. You can read more about the updates from the devs below as current players are already seeing changes made to the game now, and you can see a preview trailer of what's already been changed. Changes will start going into effect permanently in the game on September 8th.

A Massive Graphical Overhaul Dead By Daylight is undergoing a major graphical update that will be available for free for all players, on all platforms. The ultimate goal is to improve the immersion tenfold, making the environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare. The lighting and VFX will be vastly upgraded, as well as the modeling, textures and animations. More props will be added to the maps, and proper functions will be given to rooms to make them more identifiable. The development team is fully focused on this rework and visual improvements will be delivered every six weeks, following the current Chapter and Archives roadmap. Over the coming months, tens of thousands of assets will be enhanced as part of this overhaul. Common items such as lockers, generators, palettes, as well as two maps, can be expected as part of next week's patch. Dead By Daylight Cross-Progression Following the Cross-Play and Cross-Friends announcement earlier this summer, Behaviour is happy to follow suit with Cross-Progression on Stadia, Switch and Steam using the brand new BHVR Account. Again, using the Behaviour Account, players will be able to carry their progression from one platform to another, from a casual trial curled up on the couch to a more intense escape in front of their PC.